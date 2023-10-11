Speaking to two of the i.d.e.a. wf finalists

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While J.D. Dixon Thomas Hutson and the rest of the contestants wait to hear the announcement of the winner of the i.d.e.a. wf program, they believe this journey has pushed them to keep going regardless of the outcome.

“We really enjoyed going through the process,” said J.D. Dixon, owner of HomeTex.

“I’m going for it, I’m on fire,” said Thomas Hutson, owner of Lone Wolf Outfitters.

Dixon and Hutson are excited to be two out of the four contestants in the i.d.e.a. wf program. They’ve completed all of their necessary requirements to complete the program.

“For someone who doesn’t have a background in business and doesn’t know much about running a small business, it’s really been an eye-opening experience. They inspired me from an entrepreneurial ship perspective just to get out there and give business a try,” said Dixon.

“Some people like to be in business themselves a lot of people wouldn’t care for it at all because it’s a hard thing to do, and it takes a lot of patience and a lot of time,” said Hutson.

Dixon believes business will make a difference.

“We’ve encountered a lot of consumers who want to start leveraging technology in their homes but are a little bit intimidated, and that’s where we come in, to help them pick the right technology and get those installed and set up just taking the headache out of their lives,” said Dixon,

And so does Hutson.

“The current way to heat your deer bond is with a machine that gives off toxic fumes, and you have to let the air out of the building, in and out whereas this you don’t ever have to have any bad fumes,” said Hutson.

“It’s a great program for anyone who has just an idea or even has a business going already it’s a great way to get a background in how a small business should operate,” said Hutson.

