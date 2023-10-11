Upcoming eclipse able to be seen in Texas; how to safely view

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas is one of the few states that will be able to see the solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14. It’s an annular eclipse and many know it as “the ring of fire.”

“It’s so unusual to get to see things the size of planets and stars moving in a way that we humans can interact with,” Sarah Cobb, interim dean of the McCoy College of Science and Engineering said.

When the orbits line up correctly in the solar system so that the moon is exactly between the Earth and the sun you get an eclipse. Most will see a partial eclipse which resembles a crescent moon. However, when you are in a particular line in the earth it will look like the moon is aligned in the center of the sun.

“The moon’s orbit is not perfectly circular so it’s a little farther from us than usual right now and so because of perspective, it’s going to look smaller than the sun. So when the moon is right between the earth and the sun, the sun looks a little bit bigger and so you get a ring of sun around the moon,” Cobb said.

Cobb explains the reason why not all parts of the U.S. Will be able to see the annular eclipse and why it it will look different depending on where you are located.

“What’s happening is the moon is casting a shadow on the earth and so as that shadow moves along the earth, if you’re near the center line, you’ll get the best deepest eclipse, as you’re farther from the center line, you get some kind of partial eclipse,” Cobb said.

Though this is an exciting event that you do not want to miss one thing you need to take into consideration, is eye protection. Viewing any part of the bright sun through a camera lens, binoculars or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter will instantly cause severe eye injury. Participants viewing the eclipse in Wichita Falls will not result in seeing a “ring of fire” but a deep partial view.

“We have specifically engineered lenses that we’ll be issuing to each participant that comes to the eclipse that will allow them to safely view the eclipse without burning their eyes,” Fox Baker, programming specialist said.

Baker with the Wichita Falls public library is helping organize a watch party where protective glasses are provided.

“It’s not very often that we have an eclipse, kind of like this or an annular eclipse that comes this close to Wichita falls and its an opportunity we couldn’t pass up on,” Baker said.

The eclipse party at the Wichita falls public library will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. To 1 p.m. to celebrate, there will be music, food trucks, yoga and more. This event is free and open to anyone of all ages.

