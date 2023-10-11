WF Ballet Theatre celebrates 60 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre is celebrating 60 years of dance in Wichita Falls with its Diamond Jubilee. The performances will occur on the MSU Texas Fain Fine Arts stage on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $25 apiece and can be purchased through the Texoma Credit Union or MPEC box offices, online, or in person one hour before the show’s beginning.

The WF Ballet has commissioned a documentary from DesignWorks to commemorate its history in the area, which will be played before its Diamond Jubilee performance opening this weekend. The Jubilee will also feature guest artists from around the country.

“You really don’t want to miss this performance,” Mischic Liberatore said. “It’s going to be a great start to our season and a big celebration.”

Liberatore said the theatre will display more of its history in the lobby, showcasing older costumes and profiles of its previous artistic directors.

She explained the dancers began preparing for this performance in August. The ballet company is pre-professional, meaning most dancers are students and, therefore, juggle dancing, schoolwork, and other commitments.

“If you have an aspiring young dancer, this is the performance to come see because you’re going to see the pre-professionals and the professionals all together on the stage,” Liberatore said.

Liberatore said the WF Ballet Theatre will perform ‘The Nutcracker’ again this December. However, these performances will feature live music by the Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra, a pairing that has not occurred since the theatre’s original artistic directors were in charge.

In the spring, the theatre is partnering with the Backdoor Theatre to perform ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ where the actors perform the oral script and the dancers perform the ethereal, nonhuman roles.

