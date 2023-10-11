Wichita County town hall held in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the four town halls for Wichita County was held in Burkburnett Community Center on Tuesday, October 10.

The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. and Precinct 2 Commissioner Mickey Fincannon was present alongside Judge Jim Johnson.

The meeting was being held to connect with the public and inform residents of what was happening in their local government.

“I want to be an informed citizen. We have elections coming up, and there are propositions that are getting ready to hit the ballot in order to make the best-informed decision. Coming out here listening to the judge, listening to the county commissioner has really helped me and is providing me a resource of where to go to get more information,” Ralf Taylor said.

The town halls are made to update residents on their county government and provide an extra opportunity to visit with their representatives on the Commissioners Court.

The next town hall is set for Tuesday, October 17 for Precinct 4.

