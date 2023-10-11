Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita County town hall held in Burkburnett

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the four town halls for Wichita County was held in Burkburnett Community Center on Tuesday, October 10.

The meeting began at 6:00 p.m. and Precinct 2 Commissioner Mickey Fincannon was present alongside Judge Jim Johnson.

The meeting was being held to connect with the public and inform residents of what was happening in their local government.

“I want to be an informed citizen. We have elections coming up, and there are propositions that are getting ready to hit the ballot in order to make the best-informed decision. Coming out here listening to the judge, listening to the county commissioner has really helped me and is providing me a resource of where to go to get more information,” Ralf Taylor said.

The town halls are made to update residents on their county government and provide an extra opportunity to visit with their representatives on the Commissioners Court.

The next town hall is set for Tuesday, October 17 for Precinct 4.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

First Alert Tracker Tour at Vernon ISD (6 p.m.)
First Alert Tracker Tour at Vernon ISD (6 p.m.)
First Alert Tracker Tour at Vernon ISD (5 p.m.)
First Alert Tracker Tour at Vernon ISD (5 p.m.)
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission held an informational tour of the current North...
New $452 million state hospital construction will start in 2024
First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour makes stop at Vernon ISD