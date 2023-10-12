Cold front set to make its way through this evening 10/12 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today, we will have a nice and hot day. We will see highs in the low 90s with 90 as the high. Winds will be blowing from the south at 20-30 mph. We will have a strong cold front making its way through late this evening bringing in fall like temperatures. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day. We will be a couple of degrees warmer than we saw yesterday. Today is shaping up to be a great one!

Heading into Friday temperatures will cool off into the low 70s. We will see a high of 74 degrees once again with an overnight low of 43 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing from the northwest at 15-25 mph.

Saturday will be a cooler day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 70 degrees with an overnight low of 43 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty with winds blowing from the northwest at 20-25mph.

For Sunday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will cool off slightly. We will see a high of a nice and warm 69 degrees with sunny skies as that cold front makes its way through. We will see overnight lows in the low 40s. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Monday, we will remain in the double digits as a cold front will be making its way through. We will see a high of 70 with winds blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 45 degrees.

Tuesday, we will remain cool and seasonable with highs in the low 70s. We will see a high of 71 degrees with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 47 degrees.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 70 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 54 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

