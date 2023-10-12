The debut H.E.R. Expo upcoming to Wichita Falls area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The very first H.E.R. Expo is on October 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It will be hosted at the Farmers Market on 8th and Ohio Street.

Various vendors will be available to talk about the different resources available to the community that will help women.

By empowering the women in Wichita Falls with awareness of health and wellness.

Donations will always be accepted to help out the local women’s shelter.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.