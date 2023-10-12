Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

The debut H.E.R. Expo upcoming to Wichita Falls area

Health Empowering Resources for Women
Caroline Wallace and Nita Broadwell joined us in the studio to discuss some of the vendors and features of the upcoming H.E.R. Expo.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The very first H.E.R. Expo is on October 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It will be hosted at the Farmers Market on 8th and Ohio Street.

Various vendors will be available to talk about the different resources available to the community that will help women.

By empowering the women in Wichita Falls with awareness of health and wellness.

Donations will always be accepted to help out the local women’s shelter.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Mackenzie Splawn with First Step of Wichita Falls joined us in the studio to talk about their...
First Step hosts tea party in honor of domestic abuse survivors
The Sight for All sponsored by Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club. On October 14th from...
Sight for All Event
Braden Southard performed his new song live to promote his upcoming launch party in Archer City...
Braden Southard performs “Make You Miss Me” on News Channel 6
Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold Dino Dash 5K
Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold Dino Dash 5K