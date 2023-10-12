Fall Weather for Friday and the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong, fall, cold front arrives prior to sunrise on Friday. Behind the front, strong northwesterly winds will usher in much cooler weather. With sunshine and breezy conditions, expect highs on Friday to rise only into the 70s. We’re in the 40s Friday night and Saturday morning. Both Saturday and Sunday look like great days with highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

