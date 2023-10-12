Email City Guide
Hike and Bike Trail undergoing construction(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A portion of the Hike and Bike Trail in Wichita Falls will be undergoing construction near the entrance to Tanglewood.

According to the City of Wichita Falls’ Public Information Officer, Chris Horgen, the construction is due to a gas line replacement by Atmos Energy.

The section affected will be west of the intersection on the northwest trail. The work will begin on October 13 and is expected to last approximately 4 weeks.

The area will be fenced off during the construction period.

