Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

New Jerusalem Baptist Church hosts annual picnic aiming to connect with kids

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For over 25 years, New Jerusalem Baptist Church has found its own way to connect to the community.

The church continues to build a bond through fun, food, and fellowship.

“Letting them know that there are other ways to make it through life,” said Alonzo Nelson, Associate Minister of New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

They started hosting a community picnic, and they tried to use the community to connect with their neighbors.

“These kids have something on their mind, and I feel like with everything going on they’re lost, and they want to talk to somebody, and we want to open the doors to everyone that wants to talk to us,” said Nelson.

One official with the church said the picnic is meant to give kids and parents a break from society.

“The world we’re in now people hurting, people are short of money, kids going wild. But when you get them in an environment like the picnic they having a good time, and they’re willing to talk to you,” said Charles Morgan, Chairman of Deacon Board, New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Morgan said parents with multiple kids can struggle to buy more than one pair of shoes. They’re happy to be a blessing.

“You can see them start taking the shoes off their feet right now putting them on their feet, especially the younger ones, and it’s just beautiful to see,” said Morgan.

“We don’t put anybody on hold we’re here to help just come to us,” said Nelson.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

WFISD UPDATE
WFISD presents update for Kirby Middle School
.
Patterson jury pre-trial hearing will determine witnesses, evidence for trial
Hike and Bike Trail undergoing construction
Hike and Bike Trail undergoing construction
WF mosquitoes test positive for SLE