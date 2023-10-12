New Jerusalem Baptist Church hosts annual picnic aiming to connect with kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For over 25 years, New Jerusalem Baptist Church has found its own way to connect to the community.

The church continues to build a bond through fun, food, and fellowship.

“Letting them know that there are other ways to make it through life,” said Alonzo Nelson, Associate Minister of New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

They started hosting a community picnic, and they tried to use the community to connect with their neighbors.

“These kids have something on their mind, and I feel like with everything going on they’re lost, and they want to talk to somebody, and we want to open the doors to everyone that wants to talk to us,” said Nelson.

One official with the church said the picnic is meant to give kids and parents a break from society.

“The world we’re in now people hurting, people are short of money, kids going wild. But when you get them in an environment like the picnic they having a good time, and they’re willing to talk to you,” said Charles Morgan, Chairman of Deacon Board, New Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Morgan said parents with multiple kids can struggle to buy more than one pair of shoes. They’re happy to be a blessing.

“You can see them start taking the shoes off their feet right now putting them on their feet, especially the younger ones, and it’s just beautiful to see,” said Morgan.

“We don’t put anybody on hold we’re here to help just come to us,” said Nelson.

