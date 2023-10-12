Patterson jury pre-trial hearing will determine witnesses, evidence for trial

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Anthony Patterson’s pretrial jury hearing occurred today, Oct. 12, in the 78th District Court to establish the witnesses and evidence to use during his Tarrant County trial.

Prosecutor Brooke Robb called the first victims’ mother to the stand, who said her daughter first told her about the 2017 incidents that December and called the police a few days later.

She recounted the events her daughters told her about traveling with their cousin to Wichita Falls, going to a man’s house to sit in a Jacuzzi, giving him a massage, and then being told to get naked.

During her testimony, the victim’s mother repeatedly said, “I think,” when referencing events or reported facts. The prosecutor asked her to ensure she spoke about things she was sure she had seen or heard.

The mother responded that she had been told many things, and she "knows [her] younger daughter wouldn’t lie about what she told [her]. "The mother also mentioned the older daughter later told her some of the same things the younger daughter told her about.

Then, defense attorney Toby Shook called Patsy’s House forensic interviewer Denise Roberts as another witness.

Roberts testified that she interviewed the older daughter, where she learned about the second time they reportedly went to Anthony’s house during Christmas break in 2017.

She said the girls told her about receiving a nasty, clear drink upon arriving at the house, which was the same one from before. Also, they said to her that their cousin was paid more money than the last time they went.

