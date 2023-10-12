Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Sight for All Event

Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club
The Sight for All sponsored by Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club. On October 14th from...
The Sight for All sponsored by Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club. On October 14th from 10:00-2:00pm at the All Hands Cultural Community Center.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sight for All Event is sponsored by the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club.

Anyone 2 years or older is welcome to the event for free eye and health screenings.

It is on Saturday, October 14th from 10:00-2:00pm at the All Hands Cultural Community Center in Wichita Falls.

There will be qualified volunteers to read the tests and determine if a referral for a full eye exam is needed.

It great to have insurance, but if not, then assistance applications are offered through Lions Club.

If qualified, then a TSO for an exam and glasses is sent covered by the Lions Club.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Breast Cancer Survivor continues to educate others
Breast Cancer Survivor of 18 years educating people on the importance of getting screened
Bowie Proposal
Bowie ISD proposes $65.8M bond for school improvements
Wichita Falls
Teen anime classes helping students in more ways than one
Eclipse to be seen from Texas
Upcoming eclipse able to be seen in Texas; how to safely view