Sight for All Event
Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sight for All Event is sponsored by the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club.
Anyone 2 years or older is welcome to the event for free eye and health screenings.
It is on Saturday, October 14th from 10:00-2:00pm at the All Hands Cultural Community Center in Wichita Falls.
There will be qualified volunteers to read the tests and determine if a referral for a full eye exam is needed.
It great to have insurance, but if not, then assistance applications are offered through Lions Club.
If qualified, then a TSO for an exam and glasses is sent covered by the Lions Club.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.