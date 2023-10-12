WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Sight for All Event is sponsored by the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club.

Anyone 2 years or older is welcome to the event for free eye and health screenings.

It is on Saturday, October 14th from 10:00-2:00pm at the All Hands Cultural Community Center in Wichita Falls.

There will be qualified volunteers to read the tests and determine if a referral for a full eye exam is needed.

It great to have insurance, but if not, then assistance applications are offered through Lions Club.

If qualified, then a TSO for an exam and glasses is sent covered by the Lions Club.

