Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Southwest Toyota hold ribbon cutting for anniversary

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the Southwest Toyota in Lawton held a ribbon cutting to help celebrate their one-year anniversary.

General Manager Justin Rogers said last year on September 26 the facility opened its doors.

“We’re just doing a ribbon cutting just to make sure we’re involved in the community with the [Lawton] Chamber of Commerce kind of just making sure everybody knows we’re here and we’re here to help and do great things,” Rogers said.

Rogers said this last year has been an interesting first year and that there are still a lot of great things to come.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Caroline Wallace and Nita Broadwell joined us in the studio to explain the purpose of the...
The debut H.E.R. Expo upcoming to Wichita Falls area
Southwest Toyota holds ribbon cutting for anniversary
Southwest Toyota hold ribbon cutting for anniversary
Mackenzie Splawn with First Step of Wichita Falls joined us in the studio to talk about their...
First Step hosts tea party in honor of domestic abuse survivors
The Sight for All sponsored by Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club. On October 14th from...
Sight for All Event