Southwest Toyota hold ribbon cutting for anniversary

LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, the Southwest Toyota in Lawton held a ribbon cutting to help celebrate their one-year anniversary.

General Manager Justin Rogers said last year on September 26 the facility opened its doors.

“We’re just doing a ribbon cutting just to make sure we’re involved in the community with the [Lawton] Chamber of Commerce kind of just making sure everybody knows we’re here and we’re here to help and do great things,” Rogers said.

Rogers said this last year has been an interesting first year and that there are still a lot of great things to come.

