Teen anime classes helping students in more ways than one

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council of Wichita Falls has been hosting teen anime classes for the past 7 years. Anime, a Japanese style cartoon are attracting more Americans to the genre.

“They do have some basic components that they learn, basic drawing skills, how to draw in that style what are the components of that style,” said Kristen Thueson, Arts and Education Programming of the Arts Council of Wichita Falls.

Thueson said the students learn step-by-step.

“And then they also build their way up to character development so they can create their own new characters and once they kinda go through that process they work their way up into story line and story boarding and they are then ready to start creating their own kinda comics and their own books,” said Thueson.

The classes are helping students who are on the spectrum.

“It’s a small classroom the instructors are very sensitive to each individuals students sort of issues or personalities more than issues. We’ve really seen that those particular students have opened up or have found a level of comfort with the to her students but also with the instructors and then themselves,” said Thueson.

