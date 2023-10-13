Booker T. Washington students score high on STAAR test

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several students at Booker T. Washington scored high in math and reading, so the school decided to award them with money.

“I did really good on my STAAR test,” said Abril Esquieel, a student at Booker T. Washington.

“I’m going to do the same thing I did last time and keep getting good grades,” said Sariah Smith, a student at Booker T. Washington.

Nine students at Booker T. Washington scored excellent scores on their STAAR test. The students were awarded $25 gift cards for each subject they performed well in, math and reading.

“I’m just so excited, I always preach that when you come to school we have a goal and I’m glad that our students recognized that goal and are making strides. It’s so important to be able to read, to be able to write, to be able to add when you get out of school in the real world,” said Synquis Lewis, principal at Booker T. Washington.

The students received the gift cards from The DFW/Booker T. Washington Association.

“I want them to feel inspired with themselves, so pleased with themselves that I study, I do the best I can, and here’s a reward for doing well. You know sometimes we spend too much time on the negative stuff,” said Rosie Flanigan, a member of DFW/BTW Association.

While some may have been a little nervous, overall the students say they were happy to be recognized.

“I was like really excited when I got to go down and get my rewards. When I came down I felt like I was going to literally burst of embarrassment because that was my first time getting a masters or something,” said Dream Morrison and Sariah Smith, students at Booker T. Washington.

“I’m really excited. Why: because I got all these awards,” said Abril Esquieel, a student at Booker T. Washington.

Lewis says she wants other students to be inspired by their peers.

“I want students to be confident in knowing this is their school home and that they’re able to make mistakes because that’s the only way you’re gonna find success,” said Lewis.

As for how the kids will spend the money, Dream and Sariah already have their minds made up.

“Probably buy arts and crafts for coloring and drawing. I’m gonna buy a whole bunch of stuffed animals, or stuff to make clay and stuff for the pumpkin festival,” said Morrison and Smith.

