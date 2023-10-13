Email City Guide
City seeks public input for regional airport master plan

.
.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - - The City of Wichita Falls invites the public to provide input into the upcoming Regional Airport’s Master Planning process on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at 4000 Armstrong Drive from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The main parking lot will be open for those wanting to attend, and there will be no parking charge.

The last master plan was completed 15 years ago, so the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has requested that the City of Wichita Falls update its plan to address projects for the next 15-year planning cycle.

The public is invited to provide feedback regarding the Airport, what they would like to see moving forward, and future development for consideration as a part of the master planning process.

The FAA will pay 90 percent of the planning project cost, and the 4A Wichita Falls Economic Development Board has committed to delivering for the City’s 10 percent local match requirements.

Through partnerships with the FAA, 4A, and 4B Economic Development Corporations, over 55 million dollars in improvements have been made at Wichita Falls Regional Airport since 2009.

