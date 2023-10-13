Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Community Healthcare to unveil horse mural

Community Healthcare to unveil horse mural
Community Healthcare to unveil horse mural(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Community Healthcare Center and Leadership Wichita Falls are proud to unveil a new Leadership Wichita Falls Mane Event Horse and supporting mural on Friday, October 20.

The mural will be unveiled at 11:30 a.m. at the Community Healthcare Center.

“Steedy Recovery, MD” will be unveiled alongside a mural painted as a backdrop.

The new horse and mural were both painted by the artist, Selena M. Mize.

Community Healthcare Center is located at 200 MLK Jr. Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

"Most of the time I’m usually asking people to what they need, so I’m usually helping people."
Know the candidate: Beverly Taylor Ellis for Wichita Falls Mayor
Wichita Falls
Booker T. Washington students score high on STAAR test
Booker T. Washington students score high on test
Booker T. Washington students score high on STAAR test