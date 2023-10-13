Community Healthcare to unveil horse mural

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Community Healthcare Center and Leadership Wichita Falls are proud to unveil a new Leadership Wichita Falls Mane Event Horse and supporting mural on Friday, October 20.

The mural will be unveiled at 11:30 a.m. at the Community Healthcare Center.

“Steedy Recovery, MD” will be unveiled alongside a mural painted as a backdrop.

The new horse and mural were both painted by the artist, Selena M. Mize.

Community Healthcare Center is located at 200 MLK Jr. Blvd., Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.

