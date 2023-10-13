ENTERTAINMENT: Hellen Bach Celebrates Their 18th Anniversary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Alright Texoma, we’re kicking off this morning’s entertainment segment with a very special piece. I got the opportunity to hang out with a very well known local band in the area. Now this particular group has done some amazing things like pep rally’s and something very different, library performances. Take a look at the band who calls themselves Hellen Bach.

They are celebrating their 18th anniversary. Today we’re taking a look at how they got started. Their lead singer Larissa Brown, was just 17 years-old when she realized that she wanted to be part of something bigger.

”I had seen some bands playing at the Legion-American Legion, and thought that’s what I want to do. So I took some ads around town and I wrote with my left hand, so that no one knew necessarily that I was a woman with good handwriting. I said hey I’m a singer, looking for a band and will sing anything but country. I put my number on it,” Larissa Brown, lead singer of Hellen Bach said.

What Larissa didn’t expect was a phone call with the opportunity that she’d been waiting for.

”I got a phone call from Chris, our drummer also known as the Animal, and he said ‘hey why don’t you come on down and try out for the band,” said Larissa.

Larissa had finally filled the void of becoming part of a group and what would soon become her new musical family. This jump started their 18 year journey together and Hellen Bach was created.

Larissa noted, ”Made it in, got through the trial, and here we are 18 years later”.

Now, when it comes to musical styles, Hellen Bach can do it all, from original music to cover songs.

”We’re mostly a cover band. We’ve done some original music in the past. We do anything but country, is what we tell people. We like to play a little bit of everything,” proclaimed Larissa.

One thing you can count on are the diverse and unique sounds.

Now the music isn’t the only thing you’ll catch Hellen Bach doing at their next performance.

”We try to do some things that maybe other people don’t do like funny stuff, some segue here and here. I tell jokes,” said Larissa.

The band has performed in many different venues including a few you wouldn’t expect.

“I went to school. I went to MSU with a friend who ended up being a librarian over there and she said we would love if you guys could come over here maybe read some book, play a few songs. We’ve got to go several times,” Larissa said.

Another proud moment for the band was having the opportunity to make it out to Electra High School for their pep rally and let’s just say the kids enjoyed every moment and knew the songs word for word.

While celebrating 18 years, they have been through “Hell and Back” as drummer Chris once said. Through determination, grace, and just being true to themselves has allowed them to grasp bigger moments.

This is what Larissa had to say to their fans on behalf of the band.

“Very dedicated fans, family, friends, even people we don’t know. Sometimes they just come and watch us and become friends and family. We just want people to have a good time and listen to live music. It’s something you don’t get to see.”

Chris the shy drummer, Randy the dedicated guitarist, Shane the epic bass and of course the bubbly and outgoing Larissa the lead singer will be rocking it out tonight at the Iron Horse Pub as the opening act for Under the Rug. They will hit the stage at 9:30 PM. Be sure to purchase your tickets to enjoy a night full of music and fun and let’s support our local musicians right here in Wichita Falls. See you at Iron Horse Pub tonight!

