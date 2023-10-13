Email City Guide
Finding Dory’s forever home: Animal Services presents its POTW

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Animal Services presents Dory as this week’s Pet of the Week.

She came to Animal Services with a litter of puppies, raising them inside the shelter. All of her puppies have been adopted except one, so now it’s Dory turn to find her forever home.

Dory is a sweet, playful pup that gets along with other dogs and cats. She will be fit for any home that can provide her with lots of love and attention.

