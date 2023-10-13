Great Fall Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you asked me what perfect weather is, I’d tell you to take a step outside because that’s exactly what we have in Texoma today. Temperatures are in the mid-70s, there’s a healthy wind, which is gusty at times, and it just feels amazing out there. Perfect fall weather! We’re going to experience a chilly Fall night tonight as temperatures drop down into the mid-40s. Be sure to grab your jacket as you head out for high school football tonight. The weather looks to be identical through the weekend as well. The mornings will be chilly with overnight lows in the mid-40s, but we will warm up to around 70 degrees by the afternoon. Weather looks great for fall festivities or even enjoying tomorrow’s annular eclipse! After the weekend, we will stay locked with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. We’ll see a slight warm up to the 80s in the middle of the week, but we look to remain dry for the upcoming week.

