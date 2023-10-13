Know the candidate: Beverly Taylor Ellis for Wichita Falls Mayor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election season has rolled around once again and four people have thrown their hats in the ring to be the next mayor of Wichita Falls.

Beverly Taylor Ellis was born and raised in Wichita Falls, she’s the oldest of six siblings and said that prepared her for taking on leadership roles.

“I’ve been working in a service capacity ever since then, most of the time I’m usually asking people to what they need, so I’m usually helping people,” Ellis said.

Ellis said she wants to help the city grow and stop businesses from leaving.

“Every time I would come back home I would be like ‘Oh, ok where is that place, that place is missing, it’s gone,’ so I’m glad to be back here and I’m ready to, I’m looking forward to working with bringing more things to the city of Wichita Falls,” Ellis said.

Ellis said her connections make her a great fit for mayor, being familiar with city leaders will make working together easier.

“I’m familiar with the directors over the departments, and I’m familiar with them, they are familiar with me, it’s no getting to know me because they do know me. As well as the city council representatives themselves,” Ellis said.

Ellis said the biggest issues facing Wichita Falls are infrastructure, transportation and affordable housing.

She believes city leaders need to work together to solve those issues.

“Most people here don’t make that much money and they can’t afford $135,000 or $335,000 home. There’s no need in putting that type of home up in a neighborhood which can’t support it,”

Ellis said anyone can reach her through the Senior Benefits Expo, or by giving her a call at (940) 337-6246.

