Nice and Cool temperature heading into the weekend! 10/13 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today, we will have a nice and cool day. We will see highs in the upper 70s with 76 as the high. Winds will be blowing from the northwest at 15-25 mph. We had that strong cold front make its way through late last night bringing in fall like temperatures. We will see sunny skies throughout the day. We will remain dry throughout the entire day. Overall, we will have a great start to your weekend.

Heading into Saturday temperatures will cool off into the low 70s. We will see a high of 73 degrees once again with an overnight low of 43 degrees. We will see mostly sunny skies with winds blowing from the northwest at 15-25 mph. We will also have an Annular Eclipse happening at 10:21 am until 1:24 pm. Weather conditions will be perfect as we will have sunny skies.

For Sunday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will cool off slightly. We will see a high of a nice and warm 69 degrees with sunny skies as that cold front made its way through. We will see overnight lows in the low 40s. Winds will be blowing from the northwest at 10-15 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Monday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 70 with winds blowing from the northeast at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 45 degrees. We will remain dry as well.

Tuesday, we will remain cool and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will see a high of 75 degrees with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 47 degrees.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 80 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 56 degrees.

Have a great weekend! -Weatherman J

