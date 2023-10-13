TWS hosts weeklong hiring event for HomeGoods

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas will be hosting an in-person five-day hiring event benefitting HomeGoods in Wichita Falls. The event will occur throughout the week of Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions office in the Galaxy Center, behind Berend Bros. on Jacksboro Hwy.

Attendees should come dressed for success and on-the-spot interviews.

If interviewees need assistance with their resume, what to expect while attending, or how to present themselves and their strengths when meeting prospective employers, call the Workforce Solutions North Texas team today at 940-322-1801 and select option 2 for employment services.

Workforce Solutions North Texas’ mission is to place North Texans in jobs and equip workers with skills that foster economic development. It is led by a local board consisting of volunteer members from the communities it serves, a majority of which come from private industry.

Workforce Solutions North Texas provides services to employers and job seekers in Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young Counties.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.