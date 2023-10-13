USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United States Postal Service announced its holiday shipping deadline today to assist customers with their preparations as they plan for the upcoming busy season.

The shipping deadlines cover domestic, international, and military destinations to allow timely delivery of cards, packages, and letters by Dec. 25. There are no holiday surcharges this holiday season, offering increased predictability in customer pricing.

The 2023 shipping deadlines are as follows:

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

· USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

· First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

· Priority Mail — Dec. 18

· Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska

· USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

· First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

· Priority Mail — Dec. 18

· Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

· USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

· First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

· Priority Mail — Dec. 16

· Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

· USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6

· First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

· Priority Mail — Dec. 9

· Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15 (PMEMS not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093)

International shipping deadlines vary depending on the destination. Customers can view the International Mail and Shipping Services portal for details about international shipping.

