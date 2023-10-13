Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines

The United States Postal Service announced its holiday shipping deadline today to assist...
The United States Postal Service announced its holiday shipping deadline today to assist customers with their preparations as they plan for the upcoming busy season.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United States Postal Service announced its holiday shipping deadline today to assist customers with their preparations as they plan for the upcoming busy season.

The shipping deadlines cover domestic, international, and military destinations to allow timely delivery of cards, packages, and letters by Dec. 25. There are no holiday surcharges this holiday season, offering increased predictability in customer pricing.

The 2023 shipping deadlines are as follows:

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

  • · USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • · First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
  • · Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • · Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska

  • · USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • · First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • · Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • · Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

  • · USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • · First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
  • · Priority Mail — Dec. 16
  • · Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

  • · USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6
  • · First-Class Mail — Dec. 9
  • · Priority Mail — Dec. 9
  • · Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15 (PMEMS not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093)

International shipping deadlines vary depending on the destination. Customers can view the International Mail and Shipping Services portal for details about international shipping.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Fall leaves (generic)
WFFMA opens Fall Flavors Market to celebrate winter hours
They are celebrating their 18th anniversary.
ENTERTAINMENT: Hellen Bach Celebrates Their 18th Anniversary
Meals on Wheels host Boots & Heels for Hot Meals
Wichita Falls
New Jerusalem Baptist Church hosts annual picnic aiming to connect with kids