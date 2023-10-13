Email City Guide
WF Lions Club to provide free eye and health screening

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several members of the Wichita Falls Founders Lions Club joined us in the studio to talk about their upcoming event for free eye and health screenings.

“Sight for All” is being held on Saturday, October 13 at the All Hands Community Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Free eye screening will be available for those two years or older and free glasses for those who qualify.

Wichita Falls Lions Club will be holding screenings for Glasses, Lazy Eye, Cataracts, Glaucoma, Macular Degeneration, and Diabetic Retinopathy.

Free services by United Regional nurses will be offered from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

More information can be found by contacting the WF Founder Lions Club.

The All Hands Community Center is located at 302 Tulsa Street, Wichita Falls.

