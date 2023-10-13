WFFMA opens Fall Flavors Market to celebrate winter hours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Farmers’ Market Association announced its new winter hours ahead of its Fall Flavors Market on Saturday, Oct. 14. The new hours take effect this weekend and last until December.

WFFMA is located at the corner of 8th St. and Austin Ave in downtown Wichita Falls. The Farmer’s Market will only be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays as part of their winter hours.

The Fall Flavors Market will celebrate the changing temperatures and leaves with over 50 vendors offering fall treats, including baked goods, pumpkin painting, fall photo-ops, games, bath and shower goods, and hot drinks.

