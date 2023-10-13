Email City Guide
WFPD arrest man for narcotics and weapons violations

.
.(Wichita Falls Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officers with the WFPD Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant for the home of Kevin Vinson, 49, on Oct. 11, eventually arresting him for two counts of manufacture and delivery of controlled substances and one count of unlawful possession of firearms.

According to WFPD spokesperson Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers found 53 grams of cocaine, over one pound of methamphetamine, a shotgun, and a handgun while searching Vinson’s residence. Additionally, they found three grams of meth and $800 in cash on Vinson’s person.

The Wichita Falls Police Department placed Vinson under arrest and booked him into the Wichita County Jail, where he is being held on a $195,000 bond for his three charges.

