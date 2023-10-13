Wichita Falls’s free outdoor concert series continues with Bluesbuckers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and Parks and Recreation Department’s free outdoor concert series continues with Bluesbuckers performing “some of the best blues this side of the Mississippi,” according to the release.

The concert will be from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Bud Daniel Park at 900 Ohio Ave. Wichita Falls, Texas 76301. The park is behind the Wichita Theatre Performing Arts Center.

The event is free to the public, though attendees should bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

The following outdoor concert will be on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

For questions, please get in touch with the Recreation Division at 940-761-7490.

