CASA hosts trunk or treat for foster kids

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Child Advocates or CASA of Red River’s mission is empowering volunteers to be the voice in court for abused and neglected children.

Their vision is to develop safe, happy, and healthy children.

Casey Washington, Casa volunteer coordinator, works with these foster kids and organizes events like their annual trunk or treat for one reason.

“This just gives them a chance to do things like any other kid. A lot of times the foster kids feel out of the normal just because they’re taken from their homes and everything in their normal day-to-day life gets moved around. So we just like to give them a sense of normalcy and make sure they’re able to do things in a safe environment,” Washington said.

Local vendors and businesses will be participating in this year’s trunk or treat and if you’d like to be added to the list all you have to do is contact the office at (940) 766-0552 on or before October 20.

The day of the event, Oct. 27 you’ll be able to set up along Austin Street which will be blocked off that day to traffic.

The trunk or treat will be taking place from 6 - 8 p.m. For more information on the event, you can visit their website.

