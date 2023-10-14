Crime of the Week: Power Tool Burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Crime of the Week, the Wichita Falls Police Burglary Unit is asking for your help in identifying a couple who they believe are connected to a theft that involved stealing several thousand dollars worth of power tools.

The couple had been asked to leave the Sam’s Club on Kell Blvd. shortly before the man had discovered his tools were missing.

“On September 18th we received a call from a man whose pick-up was burglarized in the parking lot of Sam’s,” WFPD Sergent Charlie Eipper said.

The man reported around $3,000 worth of tools were missing from his truck, making the crime a felony.

Once the employees saw the video from the security cameras, the workers recognized the burglars as the couple they asked to leave earlier in the day, following suspicious behavior.

Once the information about the couple was released a local sheriff’s deputy recognized the description from a separate incident earlier that day at a different store not too long before the burglary in the Sam’s Club parking lot.

“One of our local sheriff’s office deputies saw them at Cavender’s and they had stolen some property there,” Sgt. Eipper said. “So with all of that said there were also some past contacts at Sam’s where they had been bared so they were able to get names and possible suspects now.”

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.