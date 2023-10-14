Red River BBQ Battle kicks off

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The Red River BBQ Battle in Vernon kicks off on October 13.

The battle gives the community members a chance to show off their skills on the grill and earn points towards becoming State Champion.

The sizzle was real at the BBQ Battle, this event was a perfect way to combine community with competition.

Participants share that the ‘steaks’ are high.

Once the grills open that means the heat is on, each on a different level of experience.

”Local people here in Vernon that cook on it, their just here to have a good time. Some businesses that all get together, and are here for a good time, and hopefully they win something. But then then we have others that are here for the points for the State Champion points.” Vernon Chamber of Commerce Director Kathy Craighead shared.

The Chamber sees this as a boost for the economy.

”People come to watch, they stay in hotels, they eat at restaurants, and they’re just here to have a good time in Vernon, Texas.” Craighead said.

More than 30 participants entered the battle, bragging rights for the best salsa or bacon all at stake.

”This evening we’ll cook ribeye steak; tomorrow we’ll do chicken, ribs, and brisket. Just trying to win some money, trying to get some trophies, I’m looking for that blue ribbon.” Pitmaster of Second Hand Smoke Dub Ewing explained.

”Salsa, steak were doing a little bit of everything this year. Trying to win something.” Community participant David Nicholas said.

2022 Steak Champion Cody Bell said getting a perfect steak takes blood, sweat, and tears.

”I love to cook steaks because it’s a hot fire, get it on get it off pray to God that it comes off right, and its top secret.” Bell explained.

Although everyone wants bragging rights, they look forward to comradery as well.

”I just love to come out here it’s just the fellowship with everybody, and you get to see people you haven’t seen all year. We get caught up working all the time, and this is kind of a day off to come out and play and visit.” Bell said.

” It’s a good time to hang out with friends and family and smoke some meat.” Nicholas said.

The battle continues on October 14 at 9 a.m., you can attend the battle at the Wilbarger County Event Center.

