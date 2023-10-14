‘Sweet as sugar’ Tequila Rose is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue came by News Channel 6 to introduce us to our Pet of the Week, Tequila Rose.

Tequila Rose is a sweet dog, who was loving on almost everyone in the News Channel 6 newsroom.

According to Emily’s Legacy Rescue, Tequila Rose loves everyone, but cats.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.