Wichita Falls Library holds solar eclipse watch party

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - To celebrate the annular solar eclipse, the Wichita Falls Public Library hosted a free watch party in their parking lot.

There were games, vendors, food trucks and even yoga.

“This is probably my favorite event that I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of. I mean one it’s a fantastic visual sight to enjoy, but I love the energy and the fact that we can get so many people out here,” WFPL program specialist, Fox Baker said.

When viewing the eclipse it’s important to have some protective eyewear, like the glasses the library was handing out at the event.

This kind of eclipse doesn’t pass by often, with its next appearance being in 2046.

“It’s not necessarily rare, but coming straight over us, or as close to us as it is, is kind of rare. And an annular eclipse is when the Moon is in its furthest part, point in its orbit around us, that goes between us and the Sun, which allows for edges of the Sun to still appear around the sides of the Moon which gives you what NASA calls the Ring of Fire,” Baker said.

With the Halloween season rolling around there was even a costume contest, it provided just one more way for the community to have some fun.

“I love love love comic books, superheroes, characters like this, and this gives me a way to connect with the community the way I like to, which is just dressing up in costumes. And to see the kids and kids at heart just react to my costume, react to, just you know, the normal things. It’s just really really fun to do something different on a nice Saturday afternoon, or morning,” attendee dressed as Storm from Marvel’s X-Men, Tiana Brown said.

The event had the community in high spirits as they watched the sun partially disappear while enjoying some food.

“It’s exciting to see people of all ages just coming out here, and just wanting to be a part of the community, part of just the watch party, so it’s electric I would say,” Brown said.

While the next annular eclipse is over 20 years away, there will be a total solar eclipse passing over the Dallas Fort-Worth area on April 8th of 2024.

