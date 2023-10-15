Email City Guide
Backdoor Theatre holds interactive workshop for Day of the Dead

By Blake Hill
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theatre partnered with Los Muertos WF to put on an educational workshop about La Catrina style.

The community was able to come out and learn about Mexican culture surrounding the Day of the Dead.

“A lot of people have the misconception that it is Halloween for Hispanics, and it’s not. It is the very, very special holiday that we celebrate our past ancestors, our past loved ones, and we get to come together as families as a community and reminisce about past loved ones,” owner of Potencia Projects, Alicia Duran said.

An important part of the workshop was educating people on a more traditional sense of the catrina style and makeup.

Los Muertos’ goal was to educate the community ahead of this year’s Day of the Dead.

“One of the things why we think we are so successful, and day of the dead, because we have really, really tried to stay very authentic. We do not want to stray away from it, and so coming in with the Catrina workshop we’re bringing in some education,” Duran said.

Dr. Claudia Montoya, a spanish professor with MSU Texas gave a presentation on the meaning and history of the celebration, and how it helps with accepting death as a part of life.

“How we can use the concept of death to feel some comfort, ironically,” said Dr. Montoya. “It doesn’t look so foreign anymore, right?”

The Catrina style started as a form of satire, and revolved around French Victorian dresses. Overtime that changed and the style is now a part of celebrating the Day of the Dead.

This workshop is one of several events Los Muertos is holding ahead of their Day of the Dead celebration on Oct. 28 from 5:00pm to 10:00pm. You can always check out what they’re up to on their Facebook here.

