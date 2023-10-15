Big Brothers Big Sisters holds 5K Dino Dash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters held their 5K Dino Dash fundraiser out of Downtown.

With over 100 runners, some in full dinosaur costumes, the event was able to raise $3,000.

That money will go toward keeping some of BBBS’ pairs together.

“It’s going to be really beneficial to out program in order to keep matches like Ive’s and ours going. I’m really excited and I’m so thankful that our community showed up in full force in support of BIg Brothers Big Sisters,” Big to Ive Spafford, Alexis McDonald said.

After the run was over BBBS still had a bounce house set up for all the kids to enjoy while hanging out with their bigs.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.