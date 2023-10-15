Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Big Brothers Big Sisters holds 5K Dino Dash

"I’m really excited and I’m so thankful that our community showed up in full force in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters.”
By Blake Hill
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters held their 5K Dino Dash fundraiser out of Downtown.

With over 100 runners, some in full dinosaur costumes, the event was able to raise $3,000.

That money will go toward keeping some of BBBS’ pairs together.

“It’s going to be really beneficial to out program in order to keep matches like Ive’s and ours going. I’m really excited and I’m so thankful that our community showed up in full force in support of BIg Brothers Big Sisters,” Big to Ive Spafford, Alexis McDonald said.

After the run was over BBBS still had a bounce house set up for all the kids to enjoy while hanging out with their bigs.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Backdoor Theatre holds interactive workshop for Day of the Dead
Backdoor Theatre holds interactive workshop for Day of the Dead
Wichita Falls Library holds solar eclipse watch party
Wichita Falls Library holds solar eclipse watch party
Red River BBQ Battle kicks off
Crime of the Week: Power Tool Burglary
Crime of the Week: Power Tool Burglary