Cool Start to the Week Before Warming Back Up

Temperatures tomorrow stay below 70 degrees
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another cool day in Texoma! Temperatures today are topping out in the upper 60s, but some places are only seeing low 60s. Tonight will also be another chilly night as temperatures drop into the low 40s again. Tomorrow will be similar in terms of the forecast. Temperatures look to only top out in the mid to upper 60s across Texoma tomorrow with another chilly night in the low 40s. We take a break from the cool weather starting Tuesday where we see temperatures rise into the upper 70s. Starting Wednesday, an area of high pressure off to the west looks to begin to expand. As it expands, we will see high temperatures that range from mid 80s to high 80s. We might even see as high as 90 by the weekend. No significant rain chances are present, but a pop-up shwoer can’t be ruled out around Wednesday/Thursday.

