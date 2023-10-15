Pleasant Fall Weather the Next Few Days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures today are once again very fall like. Most of Texoma is only topping out around 70, but some places are seeing a degree or two above 70. Crisp, Fall air! If you were out this morning, you probably felt some chill in the air. This chill will once again return tonight and into tomorrow morning as overnight lows will drop into the low 40s. If you’re heading out tonight for any haunted houses or any other activities, be sure to bring a jacket with you. High temperatures tomorrow will be much like today, but some places may not even reach 70 degrees. We continue to stay cool for the next several days with highs in the low 70s. However, starting Wednesday, an area of high pressure off to the west looks to start to expand. As this area of high pressure expands, warm temperatures will return as daytime highs return to the low to mid 80s for the second half of the upcoming work week. Rain does not look likely as high pressure looks to take over.

