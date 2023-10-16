Cool Day in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning Texoma! We’re off to a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the low 40s. Brrr. Good news is that we will warm up today, but we will still remain cool. Temperatures rise to the upper 60s today. It’ll be a cool one, but we should have plenty of sunshine to help keeps things feeling a bit warmer. Winds will also be light today. Tomorrow, temperatures start to increase as we see a high in the upper 70s. On Wednesday we start to really warm up as temperatures return to the mid 80s, and we might even see some places hit 90 this weekend. No rain is expected this week, but a pop-up shower in the middle of the week is possible.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.