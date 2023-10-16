WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kelly Fristoe with Financial Partners spoke about, the Medicare Annual Election Period.

Open Enrollment starts October 15th through December 7th.

This is an important time for Medicare Beneficiaries to consider coverage options and Prescription Drug Plan options for the 2024 calendar year.

It’s an important time for seniors as well to discuss Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act coverage options.

People who have no health insurance, can use this period of time to elect coverage.

Most people with incomes of less than 250% of the Federal Poverty Level are able to get coverage at no cost to them due to their ability to be eligible for financial assistance that pays for their coverage for them.

This is a great time to communicate and to let people know what their options are and that there are many local professionals in the community that help people with this free of charge.

