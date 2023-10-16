Email City Guide
T.O.P.S. to host waste prevention program

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mary Lynn Boyd with T.O.P.S. joined us in the studio to talk about their program on waste, waste prevention, and compost.

The program will be held on each Monday in October and will be free admission to those interested.

Heather Simpson with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extention Program will be leading the meetings.

According to Mary Lynn Boyd, around 40 lbs of household waste are made each day.

The program intends to teach the community better ways to use your food instead of wasting it, like turning your bread into breadcrumbs instead of throwing it away.

The meetings are held at 6:00 p.m. at the Country Club Village, located at 1501 Midwestern Pkwy in Wichita Falls.

