Warming Up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More great fall weather is expected tonight and Tuesday with clear skies and lighter winds, expect lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. South winds increase a bit on Wednesday as highs get back in the 80s. A weak front changes the wind direction for Tuesday but doesn’t do much for our temperatures with warmer weather expected as we head into the weekend.

