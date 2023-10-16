Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Warming Up

Lows tonight will drop into the 40s while highs Tuesday will be back in the upper 70s.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More great fall weather is expected tonight and Tuesday with clear skies and lighter winds, expect lows in the 40s and highs in the 70s. South winds increase a bit on Wednesday as highs get back in the 80s. A weak front changes the wind direction for Tuesday but doesn’t do much for our temperatures with warmer weather expected as we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Ken tracks some more cool weather tonight before we warm back up later this week
Changes this Week with Temperatures
High temperatures stay below 70
Cool Day in Texoma
Temperatures tomorrow stay below 70 degrees
Cool Start to the Week Before Warming Back Up
High temperatures stay below 70
Cool Day in Texoma