Another cool and seasonable day 10/17 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today, we will have another nice and cool day. We will see highs in the upper 70s with 78 as the high. Winds will be blowing from the south at 10-15 mph. We had that strong cold front make its way through late last week bringing in fall like temperatures. We will see sunny skies throughout the day. We will remain dry throughout the entire day. Overall, It will be a great day.

Heading into Wednesday, temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s. We will see a high of 86 degrees once again with an overnight low of 50 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph.

For Thursday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will cool off slightly. We will see a high of a nice and warm 84 degrees with sunny skies as that cold front made its way through. We will see overnight lows in the low 50s. Winds will be blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will have another day with no precipitation.

As we head into Friday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 83 with winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph. We will see an overnight low of 55 degrees. We will remain dry as well.

Saturday, we will remain warm and seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will see a high of 89 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 60 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a high of 92 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 64 degrees.

Have a great day! -Weatherman J

