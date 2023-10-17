Booker T Washington holds reward program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Booker T Washington started a reward program on Friday, October 13.

“We just want to recognize students for going above and beyond. academically and behaviorally. And so we need things to do that and reward them with.” Synquis Lewis, principal of Booker T Washington said.

This reward program isn’t just for those who are at the top of the class, but also for those who have made progress during the school year.

“Some students can’t go 36 weeks and be recognized. So just by having that quick, I see you this week or I see you this four weeks or whatnot. Here’s something for your efforts. I think that would increase the chances of students wanting to perform well behaviorally and academically.” Synquis said.

There are multiple categories to reward and highlight multiple students.

“We have what we call our character champion. we study character treats and we’re building champions this year. So some of those character traits are things like compassion, integrity, and perseverance. So one of those categories, our character champion is both behaviorally and academically strong. " continued Lewis.

Principal Lewis ensures that the rewards will highlight students who may have struggled at the start but made improvements. She said the community can get involved too.

“I am asking for just gift cards. Small value to restaurants. Anything that the community could give towards, like an urban air certificate or a family fun zone, five below. Just areas that students like to frequent.” Lewis said.

