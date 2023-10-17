City Council approves $1 million on construction of new road

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The new road, South Wenonah Blvd. is set to connect Maplewood Ave. and Kemp Blvd.

This is part of an almost $5 million project the Wichita Falls City Council approved back in March.

The city spent around $350,000 on the 6 acres of land, and $650,000 on the design for the road.

The goal is to get delivery trucks off of Lawrence and Kemp and clear up traffic.

“To serve, not only the businesses along that corridor, but also open up some additional private development and redevelopment opportunities that may not be there now, but also serve as a reliever route off of Lawrence road, which I think we’ve all experienced getting jammed up pretty good with, not just our regular automobile traffic but certainly the delivery trucks,” Wichita Falls Assistant City Manager, Paul Menzies said.

Once the city’s plan for the road is finished they can start looking for companies to get the job done.

“So over the next year and a half or so, they will start designing that roadway from the north all the way to Kell down to Maplewood. Should go out to bid for construction starting the end of 2025,” Menzies said.

The road would also be helpful for delivery truck drivers as they’ll be able to avoid the busier roads to make deliveries for businesses and get back to the highway.

Menzies said the goal is to have the planning done by 2025, so construction can be done by 2027.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.