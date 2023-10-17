City of Wichita Falls announce voters to be redistricted

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls announced that around 1,000 voters will be in new districts this November.

Wichita Falls City Clerk Marie Balthrop said after every census, cities that have single-member districts are required to re-district.

“So what changes for you is who your [representative] is on the city council, and so some of you may be used to having District 5 on your ballot but you’re going to go in and it’s not going to be there, and so I don’t want people to panic. If they think that they have the wrong ballot, what they need to do is stop right then and go talk to the election worker because once they hit ‘cast ballot’, there is no going back,” Balthrop said.

District three was not affected by the changes, Balthrop said the purpose is to balance the population and to make it as equal as can be across all five districts.

The City of Wichita Falls said if you are not sure which district you are in, to go to their website or visit the City Clerk’s Office, or the Wichita County Election Administrator in person.

Below is a gallery of graphics provided by the City of Wichita Falls with the district changes:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.