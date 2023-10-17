Email City Guide
Fish Fest returns to Lake Gordon

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2023 Fish Fest will be coming to the Iowa Park area on Saturday, October 21.

Lake Gordon will be stocked once again with adult-size channel catfish on Thursday, October 19 and the lake will be temporarily closed to fishing in preparation for the annual Fish Fest.

This event is sponsored by the Iowa Park Community Development Corporation and other organizations in Iowa Park.

This Fish Fest will start at 9:00 a.m. and is free to participants 16 and under.

Fishers may bring their own equipment; however, the Texas Junior Anglers will also provide all necessary equipment and bait.

The lake will be open to fishing by the general public at noon, immediately following the event.

