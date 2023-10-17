Email City Guide
Hospice of Wichita Falls to hold Fall Carnival

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Darbi Glassburn with Hospice of Wichita Falls joined us in the studio to talk about their upcoming Fall Carnival.

The carnival will be held on Saturday, October 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will be free for the community.

Hospice of Wichita Falls is holding this event to give back to the community, according to Glassburn.

The event will have free hotdogs, and ice cream as well as a contest for costume and eating.

The carnival will happen at the Hospice of Wichita Falls, located on Johnson Road.

More information on Hospice of Wichita Falls can be found here.

