Knowing the District 3 candidates: Cathy Dodson and Jeff Browning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The residents of District 3 will soon vote for the best candidate for their zone. During the election, voters will be able to select from candidates Cathy Dodson and Jeff Browning, councilman for District 3.

Both candidates shared their backgrounds and the changes they would like to see for the future of District 3.

In 21 days, District 3 residents will vote for their next legislator for city council. The candidates residents will be voting for or against are long-time residents Cathy Dodson and Jeff Browning.

“Born raised in Wichita Falls TX, 45 years, been married for 24 of those, have raised two daughters in Wichita Falls,” said Jeff Browning, Councilman for District 3.

“I’ve been living here for 44 years and um I’ve always been interested in local politics and this year I decided to run,” said Cathy Dodson, candidate for District 3.

Browning served on the city council as councilman for District 3 for the past five years. As for Dodson, a real estate investor, she said she’s ready to take on a legislative position.

“Continue moving forward with positive leadership in this community. I’ve done a lot in five years, obviously, I’ve loved the community for how long I’ve served and we continue doing it. I think I have a voice for the people and I think I can help people and help my district.,” said Browning.

“The average voter is really uninformed in our community and that’s the reason we have the same old things happening year after year. The voter needs to be educated,” said Dodson.

Dodson and Browning both have plans for the future of District 3.

“I think we need to focus right now on declining neighborhoods and that’s commercial, residential, and everything else. Obviously, the main goal has been the education of the community. That’s the biggest thing is transparency,” said Browning.

“And this is the first thing that I plan on doing is getting me an advisory board of about six people to advise me because the president has advisors, I believe I need them too,” said Dodson.

