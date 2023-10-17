Email City Guide
Memorial Auditorium to be vacated for asbestos abatement

(KAUZ)
By Blake Hill
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls City Councilors approved spending $2 million on construction for the Memorial Auditorium.

This is part of the building’s multi-million dollar renovation plan and will be the first time since 1964 that the building will be renovated.

Part of that construction involves an asbestos abatement that will require staff to leave the building for two years.

“It makes sense to vacate the building. There are too many pieces to this, the abatements, the HVAC, the electric service that will require us to vacate the building for two years,” Wichita Falls Assistant City Manager, Blake Jurecek said.

During that time the city will have staff relocated to offices at Wichita Tower and Big Blue Properties, spending over 35 thousand dollars a month to rent those spaces.

Jurecek did say the city’s normal services will still be provided, just in different locations.

They will keep everyone updated with where each service moves to when construction begins.

