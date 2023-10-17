Email City Guide
Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Wichita Falls

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The American Red Cross Texas Big Country Chapter will be installing free smoke alarms in Wichita Falls on Saturday, October 28.

This effort to help families is part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,928 lives since launching in October 2014.

Red Cross said that those interested in a free smoke alarm should request on here.

