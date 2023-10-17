Email City Guide
“Toys for Tots” Toy Run

Hosted by American Legion
On October 21st donate to Wichita County “Toys for Tots” Toy Run with American Legion. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. at the American Legion Post 169 for the 60-mile Toy Run that will end at Red River Harly-Davidson for a cook-out benefiting Post 169.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Help brighten the faces of children who may miss out without our help.

Be sure to join as American Legion asks for new unwrapped toys on October 21st.

Donation to Wichita County “Toys for Tots” Toy Run will be at American Legion Post 169.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 10:20 a.m. at 4605 Lake Shore Dr, Wichita Falls, TX, 76310.

For a single rider it will cost $20 and with a passenger it will be $25 or donate a new toy!

Kick stands are up at 10:30 a.m. to start the 60-mile ride, as American Legion Riders lead.

The Toy Run will end upon arrival at Red River Harley-Davidson to start the RRHD Cook-Out benefiting Post 169.

There will be a 50/50 Drawing, and a “Toys for Tots” Regional Rep will be at RRHD handing out swag.

To Register a family in need or to become a Toy Drop Off Spot, visit ToysForTots.Org and search for “Wichita County.”

